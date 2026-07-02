India’s MOIL Limited has cut prices of all grades of manganese ores for July 2026 deliveries

India’s government-run miner MOIL Limited has cut prices of all grades of manganese ores for July deliveries with immediate effect, company statement said on Wednesday, July 1.

The price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has been cut by 5 percent and ore with Mn content more than 44 percent has also been reduced by 5 percent.

Price of silico-manganese grade (SMGR) ore with Mn content 30 percent and 25 percent has been cut in range of 5-10 percent, the company said.