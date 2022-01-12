﻿
English
India’s NMDC begins building iron ore screening and beneficiation plant at Donimalai mine

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:06:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has commenced construction of a 7 million mt per annum iron ore screening and beneficiation plant at its Donimalai mine in the southern state of Karnataka, a company statement said on Wednesday, January 12.

The construction of the beneficiation plant was inaugurated by Indian minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

At present, the Donimalai mine with a capacity of 7 million mt per annum processes its production at the facilities of NMDC’s Kumaraswami mine nearby.  According to the company, construction of a screening unit with a capacity of 10 million mt per annum has also been finalized at the latter mine.


Tags: India  NMDC  Indian Subcon  mining


