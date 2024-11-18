India’s Mukand Limited installs centreless grinding machines at Thane plant

Indian stainless steel manufacturer Mukand Limited has successfully installed and commissioned two centreless grinding machines at its Thane plant in the western state of Maharashtra, a company statement said on Monday, November 18.

The company said that the supply of the grinding equipment by Italian plantmaker Landgraf will enhance the capability to handle sizes ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm in diameter, setting a new benchmark in precision.

These centreless grinding machines, known for their exceptional engineering and reliability, come with unique features that set them apart. The machine boasts a robust build that ensures consistent and accurate grinding, contributing significantly to higher production rates without compromising on quality. This capability is particularly crucial for Mukand as it continues to service demanding sectors that rely on bright bars for their applications, such as automotive, engineering, and construction industries, the company said. The installation of this machine aligns with Mukand Limited’s broader strategy to modernize its facilities and incorporate the latest technological advancements, the company added in its statement.

The steel division of Mukand Limited manufactures specialty steel long products in the form of wire rods, bars, and bright bars, that feed into the automobile, architecture and engineering industries.