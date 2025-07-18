 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s GPIL secures environment clearance for greenfield steel mill project

Friday, 18 July 2025 09:19:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has secured environment clearance from the federal ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) to construct a 2 million mt per year greenfield integrated steel mill at Saroda in eastern state of Chhattisgarh, a company statement said on Friday, July 18.

The company said that the project would be implemented in two phases of 1 million mt per year capacity each.

Currently, GPIL operates a direct reduction iron (DRI) facility of 0.60 million mt per year, billet facility with capacity of 0.525 million mt, iron ore mining of 3.05 million mt and pellet plant of 2.70 million mt year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

India’s RINL seek bidders to construct solar power plant

04 Jul | Steel News

SAIL kicks-off $5 billion expansion of IISCO steel mill

16 Jun | Steel News

India’s VPTL commissions new value-added welded tube plant

26 May | Steel News

India’s LMEL inks pact to source solar power for its operations

22 May | Steel News

Tata Steel plans $1.76 billion capex for operations in India, UK and Netherlands in FY 2025-26

14 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $2.5 billion into Singapore arm to bolster European businesses

13 May | Steel News

India’s VSSL plans $235 million investment to build greenfield steel mill

29 Apr | Steel News

India’s Sunflag Iron and Steel Limited inks pact to source solar power to reduce carbon footprint

25 Apr | Steel News

India’s BWIL commissions expanded stainless steel wire making capacity

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Group plans green steel mill dedicated to exports to Europe

16 Apr | Steel News