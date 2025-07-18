India’s GPIL secures environment clearance for greenfield steel mill project

India’s Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has secured environment clearance from the federal ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) to construct a 2 million mt per year greenfield integrated steel mill at Saroda in eastern state of Chhattisgarh, a company statement said on Friday, July 18.

The company said that the project would be implemented in two phases of 1 million mt per year capacity each.

Currently, GPIL operates a direct reduction iron (DRI) facility of 0.60 million mt per year, billet facility with capacity of 0.525 million mt, iron ore mining of 3.05 million mt and pellet plant of 2.70 million mt year.