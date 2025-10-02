India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all manganese ore grades for Oct delivery

India’s state-run MOIL Limited has hiked prices of all grades of manganese ore for October deliveries, according to a company statement on Thursday, October 2.

The company said that the prices of ferro-grade manganese ore both Mn content below 44 percent and above 44 percent have been increased by 6.4 percent for all deliveries effective immediately.

Similarly, the price of silicon manganese grade ore for both Mn content of 30 percent and Mn content of 25 percent has been raised by 5.2 percent, the company said.