India’s MOIL Limited cuts price of high grade manganese ore

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 13:24:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian’s state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has announced cuts in prices for certain grades of manganese ore for current month deliveries, a regulatory filing of the company said on Tuesday, November 1.

According to the filing, MOIL had reduced the price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content more than 44 percent by 7.5 percent, but has kept its price unchanged in the case of grades with Mn content less than 44 percent.

However, MOIL has increased its basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) to INR 180,000/mt for November, from INR 170,000/mt in October.