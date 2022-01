Monday, 17 January 2022 10:20:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reduced prices of various grades of ore and products, a regulatory filing of the company said on Monday, January 17.

As per the filing, the price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content of 44 percent and above has been reduced by 2.5 percent.

Furthermore, the price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has been reduced by five percent.