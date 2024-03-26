India’s SEML subsidiary secures mining rights to iron ore block

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 14:42:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Natural Energy Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of India’s Sarda Energy and Mineral Limited (SEML), has secured a letter of intent to operate an iron ore block in the western state of Maharashtra, according to a regulatory filing by SEML on Tuesday, March 26.

The letter of intent is a composite licence for the Surjagad I iron ore block spread across 1526 hectares across which mining operations would be covered, the company said.

SEML is an integrated manufacturer of long steel products, with a steel plant located in Raipur in the central state of Chhattisgarh and with production facilities in Raipur and Vizag for various steel products and ferroalloys.