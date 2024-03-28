﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Goa government to ease policy for liquidating iron ore dumps lying on private land

Thursday, 28 March 2024 14:49:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the western Indian coastal state of Goa is working on a policy for regulating iron ore dump handling and enabling auctions of low grade iron ore dumps lying on private land outside mining lease areas, government sources said on Thursday, March 28.

Currently, mining companies are permitted to remove the dumps within five years from private land after paying a ‘conversion fee’ under the land revenue code, but several mining companies have faced difficulties in paying the conversion fees, the sources said.

Under the new policy under preparation, all dumps on private land outside mining lease hold areas would be permitted to be removed by auctioning the low grade iron ore dumps, the sources said.

It is estimated that around 700 million mt of low grade iron ore are lying across dumps within mining lease hold areas and private land across Goa owned by erstwhile lease holders prior to the mining ban imposed by India’s Supreme Court in 2018.

Under the existing rules, in the case conversion fees are not paid by the erstwhile lease holders for dumps lying on private land and penalties are not paid, the government auctions the dumps on its own.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices drop by over $9//mt week on week, mood remains bad

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 28, 2024

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply in two days

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 27, 2024

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s JSPL takes operational charge of iron ore complex in Venezuela

27 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 27, 2024

27 Mar | Longs and Billet

Vale selected to begin award negotiations for US briquette plant

26 Mar | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 26, 2024

26 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s SEML subsidiary secures mining rights to iron ore block

26 Mar | Steel News