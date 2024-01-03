India’s mineral output sees 13% growth in October

﻿
India’s mineral production recorded a growth of 13.1 percent year on year in October 2023, data released by the ministry of mines showed on Tuesday, January 2.

The production level of important minerals such as iron ore was up 66.8 percent, manganese ore 33.1 percent, gold 19.6 percent, coal 18.5 percent, limestone 14 percent, zinc concentrate 10 percent, natural gas 9.9 percent, magnesite 6.7 percent, lead concentrate 4.7 percent and output of crude petroleum rose by 1.3 percent.

The statement of the ministry said that production of minerals like lignite, copper concentrate, bauxite, chromite and phosphorite declined, but did not disclose the size of the declines.


