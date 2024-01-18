India’s mineral output increases by 6.8 percent in November 

Thursday, 18 January 2024 12:10:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral production showed a growth of 6.8 percent year on year in November last year, according to provisional data released by the ministry of mines on Thursday, January 18.

The data showed that mineral output during the April-November period of the fiscal year 2023-24 was up 9.1 percent year on year.

Key minerals which showed positive growth were magnesite 14.1 percent, coal 11 percent, iron ore 8.0 percent and natural gas 7.6 percent.

Minerals that showed negative growth in November were crude petroleum – 0.4 percent, gold – 35.6 percent, chromite - 44.6 percent, phosphorite – 50.7 percent and diamond – 92.9 percent.