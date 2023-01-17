﻿
India’s merchandise exports decline by 12 percent in December

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 14:22:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian merchandise exports in December last year declined by 12 percent year on year to $34.5 billion, according to data released by the ministry of commerce on Tuesday, January 17.

Total imports into the country in December were estimated at $58.2 billion, a slower decline of 3.5 percent, the ministry statement said.

Hence, the trade deficit for December was recorded at $23.8 billion, rising from $22.6 billion in November 2022, but still below the highest deficit last year of $30 billion recorded in July, the statement said.


