India’s JSW to undertake brownfield expansion of Vijayanagar mill to 18 million mt

Monday, 10 January 2022 10:10:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited will undertake a brownfield expansion project to ramp up capacity of its Vijayanagar steel mill in southern India by 5 million mt to 18 million mt per year, a company statement said on Monday, January 10.

The company said that an estimated $2 billion will be invested in the expansion project which is scheduled for completion by 2024.

The expansion will be spread across 600 acres of land at its existing Vijayanagar mill and will include a 4.5 million mt blast furnace, two 350-mt EAF steel melt shops, and a 5 million mt per year capacity hot strip mill, besides other allied and auxiliary facilities.