﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Andhra Pradesh state approves steel mill project by JSW Steel

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 12:20:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has approved a proposal of Indian steel producer JSW Steel Limited to construct a greenfield steel mill in the Kadapa district in the region, a government official said on Tuesday, December 13.

The project in the first phase would involve an investment of an estimated $402 million to set up a one million mt per year steel mill and will subsequently be ramped up to 3 million mt per year in the second phase at an aggregate investment of around $1.07 billion.

Initially the state government had sought a steel mill project in the region by government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). But with the latter declining with a plea of inadequate raw material linkages, the Andhra Pradesh government had decided to go it alone in implementing the project.

However, given the financial constraints of the state government, it has joined together with JSW Steel Limited to put up the mill, the official said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited slashes capital expenditure for FY 2022-23

25 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited to invest $1.27 billion in projects to reduce carbon footprint

04 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW to undertake brownfield expansion of Vijayanagar mill to 18 million mt

10 Jan | Steel News

JSW Limited to invest $33.93 billion by 2024-25 in next expansion phase

02 Jul | Steel News

Danieli to supply walking beam furnace for JSW Steel’s wire rod mill No. 2

11 Sep | Steel News

Primetals to build wire rod mill for Indian steelmaker JSW Steel

05 Sep | Steel News

SMS to supply new high-speed billet caster to India’s JSW Steel

16 Aug | Steel News

JSW Steel to expand capacity of Vijayanagar mill to 13 million mt per year

27 Jun | Steel News

Primetals to supply slab concasters and hot rolling mill to JSW Steel

19 Dec | Steel News