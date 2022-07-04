India’s JSW Steel Limited to invest $1.27 billion in projects to reduce carbon footprint

Monday, 04 July 2022 10:56:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited is looking to invest an estimated $1.27 billion in projects to reduce its carbon footprint, company chairman Sajjan Jindal said in a statement on Monday, July 4.

“We have decided to invest $1.27 billion to reduce carbon emissions under different types of campaigns. In this, the use of renewable energy instead of thermal power is increased. Along with this, the amount of fuel rate has to be reduced by improving the quality of raw materials. Along with this, initiatives are being taken to reduce carbon emissions by using the best technology,” he said.

Mr. Jindal said that JSW Steel has already signed an agreement for 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy, of which 225 MW of renewable energy generation started for the company in April this year, and, apart from this, the rest of the renewable energy will be generated in a phased manner in the coming days.