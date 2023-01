Monday, 09 January 2023 10:13:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved crude steel production at all mills under its fold totaling 6.24 million mt during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 17 percent year on year, a regulatory filing by the company said on Monday, January 9.

The company reported that its combined average plant capacity utilization improved to 91 percent during the third quarter, from 84 percent in the second quarter of the fiscal year.