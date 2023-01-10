﻿
India’s JSW Ispat Special Steel Ltd sees 30% fall in crude steel output in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 11:55:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Ispat Special Steel Limited, a joint venture steel producer of JSW Group and Aion Capital, achieved crude steel production of 100,000 mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 30 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 10.

During the nine-month period (April-December), the company reported crude steel production of 230,000 mt, down 43 percent year on year.

In 2018, the combination of JSW Steel and Aion Capital had acquired the steelmaking assets of Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited through the bankruptcy resolution process.


