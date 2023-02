Monday, 13 February 2023 10:33:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 1.891 million mt in January this year, up 15 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, February 13.

The company reported flat steel production of 1.424 million mt in January, up 14 percent, and long product output of 425,000 mt, also up 14 percent, year on year, the statement said.

Plant capacity utilization was 99 percent during the month, up from 96 percent in December 2022.