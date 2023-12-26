﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited’s logistic arm and IR sign pact to operate specialized wagon for iron ore

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:02:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

South Western Railways (SWR), a division of national transporter Indian Railways (IR), has inked a pact with JSW Mineral Rail Logistics Private Limited (JMRLPL), a subsidiary of JSW Steel, to operate five types of special type wagons ‘side charging’ arrangement for unloading of iron ore, a statement issued by IR said on Tuesday, December 26.

It will be put to use for transportation of iron ore from the mines at Mineral Enterprises Ltd Siding, Sasalu and Swamihalli to the steel plant of JSW at Tornagallu. This is in addition to seven rakes for which agreement was signed on October 17, the statement said.

“Total 12 BOBSNS (Bogie open hopper wagons with bottom discharge arrangement to carry ballast ores) rakes shall be procured by JSW Minerals Rail Logistics Private Limited. The rake is manufactured by Titagarh Rail System Limited and the first rake is expected to operate from April, 2024,” it said.

JSW Minerals Rail Logistics Private Limited is investing about $ 4 million per rake. A rebate of 10 percent is granted to the customer on base freight for every booking, it said.

“Introduction of BOBSNS wagon will ease out the unloading difficulty through wagon tippler or manually. The capacity of this rake is 3.5 percent more than the 59 BOXN rake and it will save about two hours unloading time per rake of goods compared to regular BOXN rakes,” the statement added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon JSW Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel’s consolidated crude steel output rises by 11% in Nov

11 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel reverses decision to surrender iron ore block

17 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel achieves 12 percent rise in consolidated crude steel output in Oct

09 Nov | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW sees 532% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

30 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited plans green steel mill to prepare for EU’s CBAM

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited back in profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

23 Oct | Steel News

Indian steel companies and private equity funds eye steelmaking and iron ore assets of Vedanta

13 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel declared preferred bidder for iron ore block in Karnataka

12 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 13% rise in overall crude steel output in Q2 FY 2023-24

10 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited buys out partner in steel recycling project

25 Sep | Steel News