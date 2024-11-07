 |  Login 
India’s JSPL sees 38% fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

Thursday, 07 November 2024 14:59:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 8.6 billion ($106.04 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 38 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Thursday, November 7.

The company’s income was reported at INR 130.25 billion ($1.55 billion), a decline of eight percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the second quarter, the company's steel production increased to 1.97 million mt from 1.90 million in the same period a year earlier, while sales were at 1.85 million mt compared to 2.01 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


