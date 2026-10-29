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India's industrial production sees 6.7% growth in September 2026, a four-month low

Thursday, 29 October 2026 10:25:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's industrial production, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded growth of 6.7 percent in September 2026, a four-month low, slowing down from 8 percent in August 2026, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, October 29.

Calculations are based on a new series that came into effect in April, with 2022-23 as the base year.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 76 percent of the IIP, grew by 7.6 percent, down from 8.6 percent in the previous month. Electricity and gas supply expanded by 11.2 percent, compared with 12.3 percent in August.

Mining and quarrying, however, contracted by 6.2 percent, contributing to the slowdown in overall industrial output. Water supply, sewerage and waste management grew by 5.8 percent.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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