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India's DGTR recommends five-year AD duty on Chinese seamless pipes

Thursday, 29 October 2026 10:21:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the continuation of the definitive anti-dumping (AD) duty on alloy and non-alloy steel seamless pipes, tubes and hollow profiles imported from China for a period of five years, a government official said on Thursday, October 29, citing an official notification.

He said that, following a sunset review, the DGTR recommended that the AD duty of $268/mt remain in place for another five years, as dumping and injury to the domestic industry are likely to continue or recur if the duties are allowed to expire.

The recommendation is normally forwarded to the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance for the issuance of a notification implementing the duty.

The AD duty on the products was first imposed in February 2021 and subsequently extended over the years. The latest temporary extension of the duty is set to expire on January 27, 2027.

The sunset review was initiated by the DGTR on March 26, 2026, following requests from domestic manufacturers, including Jindal Saw Limited, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited and Maharashtra Seamless Limited. The manufacturers sought a review of the duty, claiming that allowing it to expire would risk a resumption of dumping of the products from China, causing injury to domestic producers.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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