Indian alloy steel wire rod producers seek AD duty on ex-China imports

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 12:45:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian producers of alloy steel wire rods have submitted a petition seeking the imposition of antidumping (AD) duty on imports from China, according to a statement issued by the Alloy Steel Producers Association of India (ASPA) on Tuesday, August 12.

ASPA’s members include JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Kalyani Steels and Mukand Sumi Special Steels Limited.

“The petition was submitted to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies,” ASPA director general Anil Dhawan said in the statement.

According to ASPA, India’s domestic production of alloy steel wire rod totals 18-20 million mt per year.

“China is selling wire rods of alloy steel at very low prices, and imports have gone up considerably in the last three years, causing injury to domestic producers,” Dhawan said.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

