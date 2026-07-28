 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India imposes definitive AD duty on met coke imports from six countries

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 10:35:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India has imposed definitive antidumping (AD) duty on low-ash met coke imported from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and China for a period of five years, a government official said on Tuesday, July 28, citing a notification issued by the ministry of finance.

The AD levy ranges between $42.95/mt and $128.83/mt depending on the country of origin, according to the notification.

“The antidumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of imposition of the provisional antidumping duty, unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier, and shall be payable in Indian currency,” the notification said.

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had concluded in April 2026 that met coke exported from these countries to India were at 'dumped prices', causing injury to domestic producers.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India’s steel ministry seeks withdrawal of AD duty on met coke

25 May | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends five-year extension of AD duty on met coke imports but at lower rates

30 Apr | Steel News

India extends quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

01 Jul | Steel News

India considering extension of quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

26 Feb | Steel News

India imposes country-specific import quotas for met coke for six months

27 Dec | Steel News

India’s steel ministry opposes proposal for quantitative restriction of met coke imports

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends quotas on met coke imports, market confused

10 May | Steel News

Indian met coke producers petition government for imposition of AD duty on imports

22 Feb | Steel News

Local coke prices in China start to soften, steel mills to insist on further corrections

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coke prices stable after lengthy uptrend, tenth round of hikes unlikely to happen

17 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials