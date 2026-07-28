India imposes definitive AD duty on met coke imports from six countries

India has imposed definitive antidumping (AD) duty on low-ash met coke imported from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and China for a period of five years, a government official said on Tuesday, July 28, citing a notification issued by the ministry of finance.

The AD levy ranges between $42.95/mt and $128.83/mt depending on the country of origin, according to the notification.

“The antidumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of imposition of the provisional antidumping duty, unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier, and shall be payable in Indian currency,” the notification said.



India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had concluded in April 2026 that met coke exported from these countries to India were at 'dumped prices', causing injury to domestic producers.