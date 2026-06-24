India launches AD investigations into imports of CRGO steel from four countries

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the ministry of commerce, has initiated antidumping (AD) investigations into imports of electrical grade cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel and amorphous metals from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia, a government official said on Wednesday, June 24, citing a notification issued by the trade regulator.

The AD investigations have been launched following an application submitted by JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik Private Limited, the official said.

The latter has alleged that imports of CRGO steel and amorphous metals from the four countries are entering the Indian market at unfairly low prices, causing injury to local manufacturers.

The DGTR said it had found sufficient preliminary evidence indicating possible dumping and has decided to examine the matter in detail.

The investigation will assess whether exporters from the concerned countries have supplied the products below their normal value, the extent of such price undercutting and whether it has caused measurable damage to Indian industry.

Electrical steel is a specialized material used mainly in the production of transformer cores. CRGO electrical steel and amorphous metals are key inputs for transformer manufacturers that supply equipment to power utilities, industrial consumers and renewable energy projects.