India proposes doubling of retaliatory tariffs on US after hike in import duties on steel and aluminum

Monday, 14 July 2025 10:13:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India has proposed to double the retaliatory tariff it plans to impose on the United States, under WTO norms in response to the Trump administration hiking import duties on steel and aluminum, Indian government officials said on Monday, July 14.

Citing from a circular to members of the WTO, the officials said that India’s higher rate of reciprocal tariff would apply to $7.6 billion of goods imported into the country from the US, netting a duty collection of around $3.82 billion to India.

On May 9, India had notified the WTO that it might impose a retaliatory tariff on the US after Washington increased the import duties on aluminum and steel to 25 percent.

On June 3, 2025, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 percent.

The Indian government officials said that, in response to this, India communicated to the WTO that it “reserves its rights to adjust the products and tariff rates. And this would be in response to an increase in the tariff rate hike announced by the US”.

The communication said the proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations can take the form of an increase in tariffs on select products originating in the US, the official said quoting from the communication to the WTO.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

