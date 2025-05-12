 |  Login 
Indian stainless steel producers to formally seek dumping investigation and AD duty soon

Monday, 12 May 2025 10:03:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), the representative body of domestic stainless steel producers, will lodge a complaint with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) seeking dumping investigations and antidumping (AD) duty on stainless steel imports into the country, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement on Monday, May 12.

The ISSDA will file the application within the next few weeks, he added.

“The data show themselves. The imports are happening at throwaway prices into the Indian market, affecting the competitiveness of the local industry,” Jindal said.

According to JSL, there has been a seven percent rise in imports from China in the fiscal year 2024-25, while imports from Vietnam surged by 176 percent during the year.


