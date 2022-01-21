India’s Index of Mineral Production up five percent in November

Friday, 21 January 2022 12:28:55 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Index of Mineral Production (IMP) was recorded at 111.9 (base: 2011-12=100) in November 2021, up five percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, data released by the Ministry of Mines showed on Friday, January 21.

The growth in the index during the April-November 2021 period was reported at 18.2 percent, the ministry data showed.

The minerals showing production growth during November 2021 were chromite, 21.1 percent, magnesite, 28.1 percent, zinc concentrate, 13.9 percent, coal, 8.5 percent, and lead concentrate, 14.4 percent.

Minerals showing a decline in growth in November 2021, were iron ore, -2.4 percent, limestone, -8.7 percent, manganese, -15.2 percent, and petroleum crude, -2.2 percent.