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India's GPIL sees consolidated net profit rise by 2.7% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 12:44:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 2,217.40 million ($23.26 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 2.7 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 11.

The company reported total sales revenues of INR 17,504.70 million ($183.66 million) in the given quarter, up 32.29 percent year on year.

GPIL is mainly engaged in manufacture of pellets, sponge iron, billets, wire rod and ferroalloys and in captive power generation.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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