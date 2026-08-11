India's GPIL sees consolidated net profit rise by 2.7% in Q1 FY 2026-27

India's Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 2,217.40 million ($23.26 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 2.7 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 11.

The company reported total sales revenues of INR 17,504.70 million ($183.66 million) in the given quarter, up 32.29 percent year on year.

GPIL is mainly engaged in manufacture of pellets, sponge iron, billets, wire rod and ferroalloys and in captive power generation.