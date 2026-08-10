India's JSL starts scouting for land for proposed $4.20 billion greenfield steel mill in Maharashtra

India's Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has commenced the process of identifying suitable land in the western state of Maharashtra for construction of its planned $4.20 billion greenfield mill, a company executive said on Monday, August 10.

“It is taking some time but we are progressing in the right direction to secure necessary land for the project,” JSL CEO Tarun Khulbe said.

“There will be clarity on the land issue over the next one to two quarters,” he added.

According to the company, the proposed stainless steel facility will have a total capacity of 4 million mt per year and will be constructed in phases, with the first phase expected to be operational in the next four years.

JSL will also produce specialized grades of steel for critical applications in emerging sectors such as hydrogen, nuclear energy, defense, mobility, infrastructure and process industries.