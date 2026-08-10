India's NMDC Limited cuts iron ore fines and lumps prices for Aug 2026 deliveries

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has cut prices of iron ore lumps and fines for August deliveries, SteelOrbis learned from company sources on Monday, August 10.

The sources said that the price of iron ore lumps (Fe content 67 percent, 10-40 mm) has been reduced by INR 200/mt ($2/mt) to INR 5,650/mt ($59.35/mt) ex-pithead, with the price of iron ore fines (Fe content 64 percent, less than 10 mm) reduced by INR 150/mt ($1.6/mt) to INR 4,550/mt ($46.22/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are exclusive of mandatory taxes and levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.