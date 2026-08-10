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India's NMDC Limited cuts iron ore fines and lumps prices for Aug 2026 deliveries

Monday, 10 August 2026 09:40:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has cut prices of iron ore lumps and fines for August deliveries, SteelOrbis learned from company sources on Monday, August 10.

The sources said that the price of iron ore lumps (Fe content 67 percent, 10-40 mm) has been reduced by INR 200/mt ($2/mt) to INR 5,650/mt ($59.35/mt) ex-pithead, with the price of iron ore fines (Fe content 64 percent, less than 10 mm) reduced by INR 150/mt ($1.6/mt) to INR 4,550/mt ($46.22/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are exclusive of mandatory taxes and levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking CBAM 

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