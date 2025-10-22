 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore fines and lumps

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 10:22:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run NMDC Limited has decreased its prices of all grades of iron ore lumps and fines for all deliveries with immediate effect, company sources said on Wednesday, October 22.

The price of iron ore lumps (10-40 mm, Fe content of 67 percent) has been reduced by INR 650/mt ($7/mt) to INR 6,200/mt ($70.67/mt), ex-pithead.

The price of iron ore fines (less than 10 mm, Fe content of 64 percent) has been lowered by INR 500/mt ($6/mt) to INR 4,750/mt ($54.14/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are inclusive of mandatory levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.


