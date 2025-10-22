 |  Login 
India’s core sector industries record 3% growth in September, 3-month low

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 10:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s growth in eight industries designated as ‘core sector’ recorded a growth of three percent in September 2025, a three-month low, according to data released by the government on Wednesday, October 22.

The core sector growth in August 2025 was 6.4 percent and was 2.4 percent in September 2024.

The eight core sector industries include, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, fertilizer, electricity and cement.

The steel industry recorded a growth of 14.1 percent in the month, fertilizer 1.6 percent, and electricity 2.1 percent.

Cement recorded a growth of 5.3 percent but the energy sector showed a poor performance. Coal industry growth was minus 1.2 percent, crude oil minus 1.3 percent, natural gas minus 3.8 percent, and refinery products minus 3.7 percent.


