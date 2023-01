Friday, 13 January 2023 11:29:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s factory output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 7.1 percent in November last year, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Friday, January 13.

For the April-November period, the IIP was up 5.5 percent, while in October it had contracted by four percent.

The rise in the IIP in November was supported by mining and power generation, which rose by 9.7 percent and 12.7 percent respectively, the data showed.