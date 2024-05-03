India’s mineral output records eight percent growth in February

Friday, 03 May 2024 14:08:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral output growth has been recorded at eight percent year on year in February this year, according to government data released on Friday, May 3.

Important minerals showing positive growth during February 2024 over February 2023 include gold 86 percent, copper concentrate 28.7 percent, bauxite 21 percent, chromite 21 percent, phosphorite 19 percent, limestone 13 percent, coal 12 percent, natural gas 11 percent, petroleum crude 8.0 percent, manganese ore 6.0 percent, magnesite 3.0 percent, lignite 2.8 percent and zinc concentrate 2.8 percent.

Other important minerals showing negative growth include iron ore -0.7 percent and lead concentrate -14 percent.