﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s mineral output records eight percent growth in February

Friday, 03 May 2024 14:08:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s mineral output growth has been recorded at eight percent year on year in February this year, according to government data released on Friday, May 3.

Important minerals showing positive growth during February 2024 over February 2023 include gold 86 percent, copper concentrate 28.7 percent, bauxite 21 percent, chromite 21 percent, phosphorite 19 percent, limestone 13 percent, coal 12 percent, natural gas 11 percent, petroleum crude 8.0 percent, manganese ore 6.0 percent, magnesite 3.0 percent, lignite 2.8 percent and zinc concentrate 2.8 percent.

Other important minerals showing negative growth include iron ore -0.7 percent and lead concentrate -14 percent.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

Similar articles

India’s MOIL Limited achieves highest-ever manganese ore output in April

03 May | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited reports 1% fall in iron ore output in April

03 May | Steel News

India’s SMIOL to ramp up manganese and iron ore mining capacities

29 Apr | Steel News

India’s MOIL looking to expand manganese mining footprint beyond existing leaseholds

25 Apr | Steel News

India’s NMDC sees 10% rise in iron ore output in FY 2023-24

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited achieves 35% rise in manganese ore output in FY 2023-24

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s mineral output records 5.9% growth in January

20 Mar | Steel News

India’s MOIL sees 15% rise in manganese ore output in February

04 Mar | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited reports 12% fall in iron ore output in February

04 Mar | Steel News

India’s mineral output records 15.1 percent growth in December

22 Feb | Steel News