India's Ellanbarrie Industrial Gases commissions ASU at Jai Balaji steel mill

India's Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has commissioned a 325 mt per day separation unit (ASU) at Jai Balaji Limited's (JBL) Durgapur steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 29.

The plant has begun commercial operations under a 15-year onsite gas supply agreement, with revenue generation commencing in September 2026, it said.

The contract includes a take-or-pay arrangement, providing Ellenbarrie with a minimum revenue stream over the 15-year period, subject to the plant being available to supply gases, it said.

The new facility will supply industrial gases directly to Jai Balaji Industries, reducing the need for transportation and providing a dedicated supply for its manufacturing operations.