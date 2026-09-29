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India's Ellanbarrie Industrial Gases commissions ASU at Jai Balaji steel mill

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 14:41:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has commissioned a 325 mt per day separation unit (ASU) at Jai Balaji Limited's (JBL) Durgapur steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 29.

The plant has begun commercial operations under a 15-year onsite gas supply agreement, with revenue generation commencing in September 2026, it said.

The contract includes a take-or-pay arrangement, providing Ellenbarrie with a minimum revenue stream over the 15-year period, subject to the plant being available to supply gases, it said.

The new facility will supply industrial gases directly to Jai Balaji Industries, reducing the need for transportation and providing a dedicated supply for its manufacturing operations.

Tags: India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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