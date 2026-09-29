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Indian Railways approves investment to ramp up iron ore freight capacity in Odisha

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 14:39:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian national transporter Indian Railways (IR) has approved an investment of $13 million for doubling the railway track of the Barbil-Bolanikhandan line in the eastern state of Odisha to increase freight-carrying capacity at this key iron ore movement corridor, according to an official IR statement on Tuesday, September 29.

According to the statement, following the doubling of the track along with the railway route, an additional 8.9 million mt per year of iron ore freight-carrying capacity will be created, reducing delays in freight movement.

IR's Barbil-Bolanikhandan railway line is currently a single-track stretch and has handled about 9 million mt of iron ore freight per year.

The traffic comprises high-grade iron ore and pellets moved from SAIL's Bolani mines and private sidings, including those of Rungta, Khatau and Narbheram, to steel plants and ports.

The project is expected to help address potential capacity constraints as mining, industrial and port activity expands, while improving rail connectivity for iron ore movement to steel plants and ports, the statement said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Freight 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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