Indian Railways approves investment to ramp up iron ore freight capacity in Odisha

Indian national transporter Indian Railways (IR) has approved an investment of $13 million for doubling the railway track of the Barbil-Bolanikhandan line in the eastern state of Odisha to increase freight-carrying capacity at this key iron ore movement corridor, according to an official IR statement on Tuesday, September 29.

According to the statement, following the doubling of the track along with the railway route, an additional 8.9 million mt per year of iron ore freight-carrying capacity will be created, reducing delays in freight movement.

IR's Barbil-Bolanikhandan railway line is currently a single-track stretch and has handled about 9 million mt of iron ore freight per year.

The traffic comprises high-grade iron ore and pellets moved from SAIL's Bolani mines and private sidings, including those of Rungta, Khatau and Narbheram, to steel plants and ports.

The project is expected to help address potential capacity constraints as mining, industrial and port activity expands, while improving rail connectivity for iron ore movement to steel plants and ports, the statement said.