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India to unveil draft national steel policy targeting 600 million mt annual output by 2047

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 11:29:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India will release a new draft National Steel Policy (NSP) for public consultation next week, outlining a roadmap to achieve domestic steel production of 600 million mt per year by 2047, steel ministry secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Tuesday, September 29.

The new policy will update or replace the framework established under the National Steel Policy 2017, aligning the sector's capacity expansion, technology development and raw material requirements with its long-term growth objectives. “In about a week we will put this policy into the public domain for consultation and for comments from stakeholders,” Poundrik stated.

The draft will also outline measures to discourage cheap and substandard steel imports, including trade remedies such as safeguard and antidumping duties, he added.

Meanwhile, the policy will seek to strengthen the competitiveness of domestic steelmakers, particularly smaller producers, by improving technological capabilities and cost efficiency.

The proposed target represents a substantial increase from the National Steel Policy 2017, which envisaged crude steelmaking capacity of 300 million mt per year by the fiscal year 2030-31.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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