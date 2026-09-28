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India's GGSPL to hike billet, sponge iron and rebar capacities at Gujarat mill

Monday, 28 September 2026 11:58:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's German Green Steel and Power Limited (GGSPL) is expanding its steelmaking capacity at its integrated Samakhiyal mill in the western state of Gujarat, according to a regulatory filing by the company, related to its initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares, on Monday, September 28.

The company will be increasing billet production capacity to 415,500 mt per year from 214,500 mt per year at present, sponge iron capacity to 148,500 mt from 66,000 mt, and rebar production capacity to 346,500 mt from 181,500 mt per year at present.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, at Samakhiyali and Viramgam. The Samakhiyali facility is vertically integrated.

GGSPL is currently in the process of raising an estimated $31 million through the issue of fresh equity to investors.

Tags: Rebar Billet Semis Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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