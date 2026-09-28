India's GGSPL to hike billet, sponge iron and rebar capacities at Gujarat mill

India's German Green Steel and Power Limited (GGSPL) is expanding its steelmaking capacity at its integrated Samakhiyal mill in the western state of Gujarat, according to a regulatory filing by the company, related to its initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares, on Monday, September 28.

The company will be increasing billet production capacity to 415,500 mt per year from 214,500 mt per year at present, sponge iron capacity to 148,500 mt from 66,000 mt, and rebar production capacity to 346,500 mt from 181,500 mt per year at present.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, at Samakhiyali and Viramgam. The Samakhiyali facility is vertically integrated.

GGSPL is currently in the process of raising an estimated $31 million through the issue of fresh equity to investors.