India’s coking coal imports up 16% in Apr-Sept, down in Sept from Aug

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:13:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal import freight handled by all major ports in the country during the April-September this year has been recorded at 24.4 million mt, up 16.34 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, October 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total inward shipments in September came to 3.211 million mt, down from 4.346 million mt in August this year.

Total iron ore traffic, including pellets, handled by the ports in the April-September period was recorded at 27.4 million mt, registering a decline of 17 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, the IPA data showed.