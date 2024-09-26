 |  Login 
India’s BCCL tweaks rules for auction of coking coal permitting consortium-based bidding by steel mills

Thursday, 26 September 2024
       

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the wholly-owned operational subsidiary of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), has tweaked its process of auctioning coking coal to steel producers ensuring greater flexibility and transparency, according to a government statement.

The new auction rules introduce the concept of consortium-based bidding, which allows smaller consumers to collaborate and participate collectively in the auction, broadening the pool of bidders and making the process more accessible, the statement said.


