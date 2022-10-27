India’s AMNS to commence expansion project on October 28

Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:26:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will commence expanding capacity of its steel mill at Hazira in the western state of Gujarat from 9 million mt to 15 million mt on Friday, October 28, with the holding of a ground-breaking ceremony, company sources said on Thursday, October 27.

The company officials said that the company received environmental clearance for the expansion on October 6, and that the expansion project will commence in the presence of ArcelorMittal executive chairman L. N. Mittal and AMNS chairman Aditya Mittal.

In a statement issued earlier, chairman Aditya Mittal said, “Since entering the market in 2019, we have significantly improved performance at our Hazira plant and set out a clear vision to play a leading role in the decarbonisation and development of the Indian steel industry. We want to grow with India, and for India. We are committed to continual improvement in our environmental performance and to producing the high-quality, sustainable steel India needs to fulfil its economic ambitions.”

AMNS CEO Dilip Oommen, in an earlier statement said, “This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value-added steel. It reinforces AMNS’ commitment to supporting India’s growth journey towards a $5 trillion economy.”