India’s AMNS submits proposals for expansion of Hazira steel mill, yet to receive environmental clearance

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:58:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has submitted proposals for necessary approvals to the appropriate government authorities for the expansion of its Hazira steel mill in Gujarat, and the application is in the process of being assessed, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, September 20.

The spokesperson said that AMNS has not received any official communication about the granting of environmental clearance and also no formal announcement to the effect has been made by the authorities.