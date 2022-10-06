India’s AMNS receives environmental approval for Hazira plant expansion

Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:34:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), a joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel, has announced that it has received environmental approval from India’s Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to expand capacity at its Hazira plant.

The plant’s annual crude steel production capacity will increase from nine million mt to 15 million mt.

The company’s capacity increase project represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling annual domestic capacity to 300 million mt by 2030.

In addition, AMNS will invest $1 billion in downstream units including specialty steel manufacturing capacities and will also build a coke oven plant in Hazira with an investment of $500 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.