﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s AMNS receives environmental approval for Hazira plant expansion

Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:34:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

India-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), a joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel, has announced that it has received environmental approval from India’s Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to expand capacity at its Hazira plant.

The plant’s annual crude steel production capacity will increase from nine million mt to 15 million mt.

The company’s capacity increase project represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling annual domestic capacity to 300 million mt by 2030.

In addition, AMNS will invest $1 billion in downstream units including specialty steel manufacturing capacities and will also build a coke oven plant in Hazira with an investment of $500 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

US raw steel production up 1.0 percent week-on-week

03 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

26 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.23 percent in mid-September

23 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output down three percent in August

22 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

22 Sep | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-August

22 Sep | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 42.2 percent in August

20 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.7 percent week-on-week

19 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 5.7 percent in Jan-Aug

16 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.26 percent in early Sept

15 Sep | Steel News