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India’s ALL and Rosmerta Recycling ink partnership for commercial vehicle scrapping network

Monday, 06 July 2026 10:23:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) has entered into a partnership with Rosmerta Recycling to establish an organised scrappage ecosystem for end-of-life commercial vehicles, with the collaboration aimed at providing customers access to authorised vehicle recycling facilities across the country, a joint statement of the companies said on Monday, July 6.

Under the partnership, ALL will leverage its nationwide dealer network to connect customers with Rosmerta Recycling's Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).

The companies said the arrangement will provide an end-to-end scrappage process, including assistance with vehicle deregistration and statutory documentation.

Rosmerta Recycling operates authorized vehicle scrapping facilities across India that are designed to dismantle end-of-life vehicles in compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements while recovering recyclable materials.

The partnership is expected to support the formalization of commercial vehicle scrappage as replacement policies gather pace, the joint statement said.

ALL said customers opting to scrap their old commercial vehicles through the program will be eligible for benefits including competitive scrap value, OEM-linked discounts on new vehicle purchases, and waivers on road tax and registration fees wherever applicable under government policies. The companies also said the process will include compliant deregistration support.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

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