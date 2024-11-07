 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian vehicle retail sales rise by 32 percent in October

Thursday, 07 November 2024 14:57:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations, across all categories, increased by 32 percent year on year in October driven by the rise in sales of passenger cars and two-wheelers during the festival month, according to a statement by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Thursday, November 7.

Two-wheeler retail sales increased by 36 percent and passenger vehicle sales rose by 32 percent in October, year on year.

Three-wheeler sales were up 11 percent, while sales of commercial vehicles increased by six percent and sales of tractors rose by three percent.

Analysts pointed out that, considering that sales as denoted by despatches from manufacturers to dealers during October were reported by companies in a low single-digit figure, the high growth in retail sales indicated that increased demand during the festival month of October was met from the existing inventories of dealers.

Vehicle purchases also traditionally indicate an increase during the wedding and festival season, and FADA anticipates that this will translate into strong sales in both in the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments in the near term.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

India’s passenger car sales show mixed trend in October

05 Nov | Steel News

Indian auto retail sales across all categories see 9% fall in September

07 Oct | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales decline for third straight month in Sept

02 Oct | Steel News

India’s passenger car sales decline in August

03 Sep | Steel News

Indian automobile makers agree to offer discounts on new vehicles against scrapping of older ones

29 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto sector faces surging inventories, companies start to cut outputs

22 Aug | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 14 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

02 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto retail sales up just 0.73 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report subdued sales growth in June

02 Jul | Steel News