 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian steel industry not to be impacted by US tariffs, but rather by EU’s CBAM

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 16:51:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s steel industry will not see much direct impact from US tariffs but will be more affected by the European Union’s (EU) carbon tax, secretary of India’s ministry of steel, Sandeep Poundrik, said in a statement on Wednesday, September 17.

Roughly two-thirds of India's steel exports go to Europe, while exports to the US are negligible, he said.

India has sought an exemption from the EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which could impose a higher tax on imports of high-carbon goods, including steel, aluminium and cement.

"The limits on carbon emissions, which are proposed in CBAM, will definitely impact the exports," Poundrik said.

Indian steel is predominantly produced using blast furnaces, where emissions are high, Poundrik said, adding that further addition of blast furnace capacity is an area of concern.

Poundrik also said that India remains concerned about cheap imports and he expects the government to decide on import tariffs, locally known as safeguard duty, in line with the proposed duty rate.

The CBAM is designed to impose a carbon price on imports from countries with lower environmental regulations, initially covering iron and steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen. This is expected to be fully in place in 2026.

According to official data, the domestic steel sector accounts for 12 percent of India's greenhouse gas emissions with an emission intensity of 2.55 mt CO2 per mt of crude steel, higher than the global average of 1.9 mt CO2.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India billet sellers pause offers amid bearish pressures overseas and locally

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s import scrap trade stalls, mills still focus on local raw materials

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

SAIL conducts trials on use of green hydrogen in making green steel

17 Sep | Steel News

India’s Jindal Steel submits offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp steel business in Germany

17 Sep | Steel News

Indian rebar prices stable in Mumbai, fall in regional centers amid still slow demand

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

John Cockerill India receives $9 million supply contract from Tata Steel

16 Sep | Steel News

ReSL opens India’s largest vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi

16 Sep | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 38, 2025

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s proposed 30% export tax on low-grade iron ore pits miners against steel mills

15 Sep | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices surge amid fresh restocking, some re-rollers face output disruptions

15 Sep | Flats and Slab