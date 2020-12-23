Indian steel exports down 31 percent in November

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 12:19:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel exports in the April-November period this year have been estimated at 7.7 million mt, up 34 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the Ministry of Steel, the sole compiler of official industry data.

However, the fact that domestic demand had rebounded sharply since start of the pandemic early in the year and the easing of pressures to ship volumes overseas have been evident from the fact that Indian steel exports in November this year are estimated at 597,600 mt, down 31 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the JPC data. Steel exports from India have been on a declining trend over the past three months.

Indian steel imports in the April-November period this year have been estimated by JPC at 2.7 million mt, down 47 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, keeping India a net exporter of steel during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, JPC data showed.