Indian refractory prices up 40% over last two quarters amid rising input, freight costs

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:19:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian refractory prices have surged by 40 percent over the past two consecutive quarters on the back of rising costs of raw materials and higher freight charges, the Indian Refractory Makers’ Association (IRMA) said in a statement on Tuesday, October 19.

Indian refractory makers are highly dependent on imports of raw materials, particularly magnesia from China.

“In China, the 97 percent fused magnesia price has increased from $610/mt to $1,015/mt in the last fortnight, and the cost of 99 percent white-fused alumina has increased from $780/mt to $1,000/mt,” Pramod Sagar, IRMA chairman, said.

“The freight cost of a 20 feet container, which was in the range of $800-1,200 a year ago, is now at $5,500- 6,800,” he said.

According to IRMA, the key producer of magnesite is Liaoning Province in China and production of magnesia there has come under stress due to stricter environmental control, and the recent power cuts in Liaoning Province have aggravated the problem.

“The Indian refractory industry is operating on thin margins and high working capital due to the nature of its business. Over the last few years, we are also facing serious issues of financial sustainability due to constantly rising costs on all fronts, thus reducing margins due to constant price pressure from customers,” Mr. Sagar said.