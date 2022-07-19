Indian mineral production records 10.9 percent growth in May

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 11:54:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral production recorded a growth of 10.9 percent in May this year, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to government data released on Tuesday, July 19.

The cumulative growth in mineral production during the April-May period of fiscal year 2022-23, as measured by the index of mineral production, was recorded at 9.4 percent year on year, the ministry of mines’ statement said.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during May this year compared to May 2021 include gold +212.9 percent, phosphorite +121.4 percent, coal +33.7 per cent, bauxite +31.5 percent, lignite +25.8 percent, magnesite +22.9 percent, lead concentrate +18.7 percent, zinc concentrate +15.6 percent, limestone +8.5 percent, natural gas +7.0 percent, and petroleum crude + 4.6 percent.

The production of important minerals showing negative growth include iron ore -5.6 percent, copper concentrate -33.5 percent, manganese ore -43.3 percent and chromite -67.3 percent.